New US visa rule requires public social media accounts

The United States has introduced tougher screening requirements for visa applicants, with officials instructing people in a wide range of visa categories to make all of their social media accounts publicly viewable as part of the application process.

According to official guidance, applicants covered by the measure must adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to “public” or “open” so authorities can access information needed for identity verification and eligibility screening.

The requirement applies to several visa categories, including A-3, C-3 for domestic workers, G-5, H-1B, H-3, H-4 dependants of H-1B and H-3 applicants, as well as F, M and J visas. It also covers K-1, K-2, K-3, Q, R-1, R-2 and the S, T and U visa groups.

US authorities said the policy forms part of an expanded screening and vetting process. The stated aim is to improve transparency in visa adjudication and allow officials to check whether information provided in an application is consistent with an applicant’s online presence.

The guidance warns that applicants who do not comply may face delays because officers may be unable to access all information considered necessary for review. That, in turn, could affect travel timelines or disrupt entry plans, depending on the case.

The updated rule adds another layer to the US visa process for applicants whose cases already require closer review, especially students, exchange visitors, temporary workers and certain dependants.