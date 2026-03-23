Cambodia added to US visa bond scheme for business and tourist travel

Cambodia will be added to the US visa bond programme from April 2, meaning some Cambodian nationals applying for B1 or B2 visas for business and tourism will have to post a refundable bond of up to US$15,000 before a visa can be issued.
The policy is part of a wider expansion by the US State Department aimed at reducing visa overstays.
Under the State Department’s updated rules, Cambodia is one of 12 newly added countries, taking the total number covered by the programme to 50. The official list published by Travel.State.Gov shows Cambodia’s implementation date as April 2, 2026.
The 11 other countries included in this specific April update are:
The bond amount is set at the time of the visa interview and can be US$5,000, US$10,000 or US$15,000. The requirement applies to applicants who are otherwise eligible for a B1/B2 visa, and the bond does not itself guarantee visa approval.
US authorities said the money will be returned if the traveller leaves the United States on time in line with the terms of the visa, does not travel before the visa expires, or is denied admission at a US port of entry. The State Department says the measure is designed to curb illegal overstays.
The State Department has said the visa bond programme has already helped reduce overstays, with nearly 1,000 foreigners issued visas under the scheme and 97% of bonded travellers returning home on time. The department also said more countries could be added in future based on immigration risk factors.
The visa bond scheme was introduced as part of tougher US immigration controls and had already covered 38 countries before the latest expansion. Reuters reported that the Trump administration said the broader policy was intended to deter visitors from remaining in the country beyond the terms of their visas.