Cambodia added to US visa bond scheme for business and tourist travel

Cambodia will be added to the US visa bond programme from April 2, meaning some Cambodian nationals applying for B1 or B2 visas for business and tourism will have to post a refundable bond of up to US$15,000 before a visa can be issued.

The policy is part of a wider expansion by the US State Department aimed at reducing visa overstays.

Under the State Department’s updated rules, Cambodia is one of 12 newly added countries, taking the total number covered by the programme to 50. The official list published by Travel.State.Gov shows Cambodia’s implementation date as April 2, 2026.