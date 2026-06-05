Japan joins US Genesis Mission with US$1bn AI science funding drive

Japan and the United States on Thursday (June 4) unveiled a five-year plan to invest a combined US$1 billion in scientific technologies that use artificial intelligence.

The framework makes Japan the first country to cooperate with the US national project known as the Genesis Mission.

Through the plan, the two governments aim to strengthen collaboration in advanced scientific fields, including quantum technologies, nuclear fusion, and biotechnologies.

Funding will be shared equally, with Japan and the US each providing US$500 million.

By applying AI to research, the programme is intended to sharply reduce development time, promote international joint research and development, and help both countries maintain their technological advantage over China.