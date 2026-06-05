Japan’s record yen defence drains foreign reserves

Japan’s foreign reserves fell sharply in May after Tokyo carried out its largest-ever currency intervention to support the yen, underscoring the rising cost of defending the currency as it remained under pressure near the 160-per-dollar level.

Data cited by Reuters showed Japan’s foreign reserves dropped by US$77 billion in May to US$1.306 trillion, down from US$1.383 trillion in April. The fall followed a separate disclosure that Japanese authorities spent 11.7 trillion yen, or about US$73.13 billion, to buy yen and sell dollars in the period to May 28.

Japan had tapped the foreign securities portion of its reserves, including US government bonds, to fund the intervention. Japan’s foreign securities holdings at the end of May fell by US$75 billion from April, broadly matching the scale of Tokyo’s recent yen-buying operation.

Japan’s Finance Ministry confirmed last week that spending on currency intervention in the month to May 28 had reached a record 11.73 trillion yen. Ministry officials also acknowledged that the intervention was one of the main reasons behind the steep fall in foreign assets, describing the decline as the largest on record.