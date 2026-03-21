Global gold prices extend slide as stronger dollar and higher US bond yields weigh

Reuters reported that gold prices dropped 1.8% on Friday, March 20, 2026, as the dollar gained after reports that the United States was sending additional troops to the Middle East, raising concerns over higher oil prices, inflation and interest rates.

Spot gold fell 1.8% to US$4,563.64 an ounce as of 2.14pm Eastern Time (1814 GMT), after rising 1% earlier in the session. US gold futures for April delivery slipped 0.7% to US$4,574.90.

The dollar and US Treasury yields continued to rise after a Reuters report, citing three US officials, said the American military was deploying several thousand more Marines and Navy personnel to the Middle East.

A stronger dollar makes gold, which is priced in the US currency, less attractive to holders of other currencies. The war involving the US and Israel against Iran has killed thousands of people, spread across the Middle East and hit the global economy since the two countries began joint attacks on February 28. A prolonged Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz could drive oil prices higher and fuel inflation.