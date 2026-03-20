Gold extends sharp slide as rate fears intensify

Daniel Ghali, a commodities strategist at TD Securities, said gold is now widely held by institutional investors after the currency weakness seen over the past year, but added that the foundations of that trade are beginning to weaken. He said there were still downside risks in the near term and that prices had further room to fall while the broader bull-market structure remained intact.

Gold is often regarded as a hedge against inflation and geopolitical turmoil. However, because it does not generate interest, it tends to lose appeal when interest rates remain high.

Most developed-market central banks left interest rates unchanged this week, but stressed that they remained ready to respond if inflation worsened as a result of the energy shock caused by the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran. The Fed kept rates steady and signalled only one cut this year, while other major central banks also struck a cautious tone.

Brent crude surged above $110 a barrel after Iranian attacks on energy facilities across the Middle East, in retaliation for Israeli strikes on Iran’s South Pars gas field. Reuters separately reported that oil had briefly climbed as high as $119 before pulling back.