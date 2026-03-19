Thai gold tumbles 3,400 baht as global sell-off sends spot price to six-week low

While gold is traditionally viewed as a hedge against inflation and uncertainty, higher interest rates tend to weigh on demand by increasing the opportunity cost of holding bullion and making yield-bearing assets more attractive.

Oil shock adds to inflation fears

Another major factor was the jump in oil prices, which climbed above US$115 a barrel after Iran attacked energy facilities across the Middle East following Israel’s strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field, in a major escalation of the war.

Higher oil prices could feed into inflation if businesses pass on rising costs, reinforcing expectations that the Fed may keep interest rates higher for longer. That in turn added further pressure on gold, despite the metal’s usual safe-haven appeal during geopolitical crises.

Baht swings amplified local volatility

In Thailand, volatility in the baht added to the speed and severity of the local price decline. With world gold prices falling sharply and the exchange rate fluctuating throughout the session, domestic gold prices adjusted more rapidly than usual.

The result was one of the most volatile trading days in recent weeks, with repeated price revisions keeping investors and retail buyers on edge.

Market outlook remains divided

Despite the sharp correction, some analysts still see geopolitical tension as a longer-term support factor for gold. In the near term, however, the market is likely to remain sensitive to US economic data, central bank signals, oil prices and developments in the Middle East.

Other precious metals also fell on Thursday, with spot silver down 4.8% to US$71.74 an ounce, platinum down 3.6% to US$1,949.45, and palladium down 1.7% to US$1,451.