Thailand cracks down on storm-fallen durians to protect export quality

Thai agricultural authorities have stepped up inspections of durian packing houses in Chanthaburi after finding 1.4 tonnes of immature or storm-fallen durians, as the government moves to protect the quality and export reputation of Thai durians.

Piyarat Tiyapairat, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, said she had instructed the National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards (ACFS) to work with local agencies in Chanthaburi to prevent “storm-fallen durians” from entering domestic and overseas consumer markets.

The term refers to durians that have dropped from trees during summer storms.

She also ordered durian packing-house operators to strictly comply with the mandatory standard TAS 9070-2023 and urged serious enforcement of the Agricultural Standards Act B.E. 2551 (2008) against violators.