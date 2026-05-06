Thailand cracks down on storm-fallen durians to protect export quality

Thai agricultural authorities have stepped up inspections of durian packing houses in Chanthaburi after finding 1.4 tonnes of immature or storm-fallen durians, as the government moves to protect the quality and export reputation of Thai durians.
Piyarat Tiyapairat, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, said she had instructed the National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards (ACFS) to work with local agencies in Chanthaburi to prevent “storm-fallen durians” from entering domestic and overseas consumer markets.
The term refers to durians that have dropped from trees during summer storms.
She also ordered durian packing-house operators to strictly comply with the mandatory standard TAS 9070-2023 and urged serious enforcement of the Agricultural Standards Act B.E. 2551 (2008) against violators.
Dr Chaiwat Yothakol, Secretary-General of the ACFS, said the inspections were carried out in line with Piyarat’s instructions.
The ACFS Standards Control Division worked with local agencies in Chanthaburi, including the Office of Agricultural Research and Development Region 6 under the Department of Agriculture, the Chanthaburi Provincial Agriculture and Cooperatives Office, and the Chanthaburi Internal Security Operations Command.
The joint team inspected fresh durian collection and packing houses, known as “long”, from May 1-3, 2026.
Officials inspected eight durian packing houses in Chanthaburi and found one site in Salaeng subdistrict, Mueang district, with immature or storm-fallen durians.
The site had 529 durians weighing a total of about 1.4 tonnes.
Officials ordered the operator to separate the immature durians and mark them with paint to prevent them from being mixed with durians that met the required standard.
The operator was also warned that if immature durians were found for a second time, its licence would be suspended for 30-90 days, preventing it from producing durians for export.
Officials also found that two durian packing-house operators had purchased fresh durians without obtaining producer licences under the mandatory TAS 9070-2023 standard.
They will face legal action, with penalties of a fine of up to 300,000 baht, imprisonment of up to three years, or both.
Chaiwat said ACFS had also enforced the Agricultural Standards Act B.E. 2551 against durian packing houses that failed to comply with the mandatory TAS 9070-2023 standard.
A total of 23 operators have been issued warnings.
One producer and exporter has had its licence suspended for 30 days from May 6, 2026, meaning it cannot produce or export durians during the suspension period.
Relevant certification bodies have also been notified to consider suspending the operator’s certification.
ACFS said the enforcement action was aimed at controlling the quality of Thai durians and preventing substandard fruit from entering the market.
The agency said the move was also intended to build lasting confidence among consumers in Thailand and overseas.