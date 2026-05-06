JSceal malware lets hackers steal data and over 10m baht, police warn

The Royal Thai Police’s Anti Cyber Scam Centre (ACSC) has warned the public about a serious cyber threat from JSceal malware, which can be embedded in computers, especially those running Windows, and used to steal passwords, cryptocurrency and one-time passwords (OTPs).

The warning was issued after investigators found that nearly 10 victims had been infected with the malware without their knowledge. Hackers allegedly stole data and carried out financial transactions, causing total losses of more than 10 million baht.

Investigators found that JSceal had been embedded in victims’ computers. The malware is designed to hide inside devices, run continuously and evade detection. It operates through a command-and-control (C2) server, allowing hackers to remotely manage infected devices, extract sensitive information and send the data back without leaving obvious traces.

The stolen information can include saved passwords, browsing histories and cryptocurrency wallet details. Police said the malware effectively gives hackers control of the victim’s screen, making it difficult for users to realise that their device has been compromised until damage has already been done.