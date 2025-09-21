Luxury customer data hack rattles global industry

Rising wave of cybercrime against luxury brands

Kering is the latest luxury powerhouse to fall victim to hackers stepping up assaults on high-profile companies. Earlier in 2025, industry leader LVMH confirmed that client data from Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Tiffany had been compromised.

Hackers also gained access to Chanel’s customer data via Salesforce, an external CRM provider, while Richemont-owned Cartier reported a data breach in June. Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover was forced to suspend production as it worked to recover from a cyberattack discovered in September.

Luxury brands face heightened cyber risks

The very nature of luxury clientele makes the sector especially vulnerable to cybercrime. According to the BBC, leaked records linked to French luxury group Kering showed individual customers spending between US$10,000 and US$86,000, underscoring why high-end brands are prime targets for hackers.

Cybercriminals are exploiting this valuable data to devise sophisticated scams and extortion schemes. Experts warn that such breaches risk damaging the carefully cultivated trust and exclusivity that underpin relationships between luxury houses and their customers.

Kering has not disclosed which of its brands were affected or the exact number of customers impacted, but assured clients that no financial data, such as bank accounts or credit card details, had been stolen. However, personal information, including names, emails, addresses, phone numbers and total spending with Kering brands was exposed.