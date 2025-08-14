Phuket Becomes \'Cash-Rich\' Battleground for Luxury Developers

Phuket's property market is undergoing a significant transformation, evolving from a traditional tourist destination into a high-stakes arena for luxury real estate developers.

This shift is being driven by a powerful surge in demand for second homes from international buyers, who are predominantly purchasing high-end pool villas with cash.

A recent report by Colliers Thailand reveals that total investment in Phuket's real estate sector remains robust at 34.9 billion baht, reflecting strong confidence from both developers and buyers.

This confidence is particularly strong in the 30-50 million baht pool villa market, with prime locations on the western coast—including Cherngtalay, Bang Tao, Kamala, and Rawai—emerging as key battlegrounds.

Kromchet Vipanpong, CEO of AssetWise, highlighted the stark difference between foreign and Thai buyers.

He noted that developers are favouring pool villa projects because of their high profit margins and the speed of transactions, as international clients often pay in cash, eliminating the delays associated with bank loans.

"It's easier to make billions selling villas to foreigners than selling houses to Thais," he stated.

In this competitive market, developers are focusing on three core differentiators: location, design, and service.

