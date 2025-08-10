Phuket Property Boom Attracts Global Developers as Market Value Soars Past THB 45 Billion

Thailand's premier island destination is experiencing unprecedented growth in its property market, with residential sales surging dramatically as international investors fuel a transformation that has caught the attention of major developers seeking to capitalise on what industry experts describe as a "global marketplace with 7 billion potential customers."

The Phuket property market recorded exceptional performance in 2024, with CBRE Thailand reporting a 201% year-on-year increase in condominium sales and a 148% rise in villa transactions.

Market analysts project the total value of residential property sales will exceed 45 billion baht in the first half of 2025 alone, with foreign buyers now accounting for nearly 60% of all transactions.

This unprecedented growth has attracted significant investment from established Thai developers, with Assetwise PCL emerging as a key player through its strategic expansion under "The Title" brand.

The company has grown from a total project value of 4.4 billion baht in 2011 to 42.6 billion baht in 2025, representing nearly tenfold growth over 14 years.

Assetwise Capitalises on Global Demand

Speaking during an exclusive media briefing in Phuket, Assetwise CEO Kromchet Vipanpong emphasised that Phuket's property market fundamentally differs from other Thai markets due to its global customer base.

"The Phuket market serves 7 billion people worldwide, whilst most other markets primarily cater to domestic demand," he explained. "With such massive market potential, current supply remains insufficient."



