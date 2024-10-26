AssetWise targets foreign buyers with luxury condo projects in Phuket

The expansion is a significant step forward in ASW's “New Frontier” business strategy, which aims to explore opportunities beyond Bangkok while diversifying its product portfolio and customer base.

At a press conference on Friday, ASW chief executive officer Kromchet Vipanpong expressed confidence in Phuket's growth potential, citing the province's natural beauty, culinary heritage, and hospitable locals as key attractions.

Kromchet also highlighted the government's commitment to enhancing regional infrastructure through several key initiatives. Among these initiatives is the ongoing phase two upgrade of Phuket International Airport, aimed at increasing its capacity and improving passenger experience. Additionally, the development of a second airport, the Andaman Airport, is set to bolster connectivity and promote tourism in the area.

In conjunction with these airport projects, the government is also investing in significant highway expansion. This includes the expansion of highway lanes and the construction of an elevated intersection on Route 402, which will enhance traffic flow and accessibility throughout the region. Tthese efforts are expected to drive economic growth and development in the area.

