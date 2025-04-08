China censures Trump tariff 'blackmail' as market turmoil eases

EUROPE EYES COUNTER-MEASURES

The European Commission, meanwhile, proposed counter-tariffs of 25% on a range of US goods, including soybeans, nuts and sausages, though other potential items like bourbon whiskey were left off the list, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Officials said they stood ready to negotiate a "zero for zero" deal with Trump's administration. "Sooner or later, we will sit at the negotiation table with the U.S. and find a mutually acceptable compromise," EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said at a news conference.

The 27-member bloc is struggling with tariffs on autos and metals already in place and faces a 20% tariff on other products on Wednesday. Trump has also threatened to slap tariffs on EU alcoholic drinks.

Investors and political leaders have struggled to determine whether Trump's tariffs are permanent or a pressure tactic to win concessions from other countries.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Trump in Florida on Sunday, Politico reported, to urge him to emphasize striking trade deals with partners in order to reassure the markets that there is an endgame to the US strategy.

Administration officials say dozens of other countries have reached out with the hope of heading off the tariffs due to take effect on Wednesday.

Trump administration officials say the president is following through on a promise to reverse decades of trade liberalization that he believes has undercut the US economy.

"He's doubling down on something that he knows works, and he's going to continue to do that," White House economist Kevin Hassett said on Fox News. "But he is also going to listen to our trading partners, and if they come to us with really great deals that advantage American manufacturing and American farmers, I'm sure he'll listen."

BUSINESS LEADERS BAULK

Wall Street leaders issued warnings on US tariffs, with JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon saying they could have lasting negative consequences, while fund manager Bill Ackman said they could lead to an "economic nuclear winter."

Ackman is one of a handful of Trump supporters who questioned the strategy. Billionaire Elon Musk, who is leading Trump's effort to slash government spending, called for zero tariffs between the US and Europe over the weekend.

On Monday, Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro dismissed the Tesla CEO as a "car assembler."

Investors are now betting that the growing risk of recession could prompt the US Federal Reserve to cut rates as early as next month. Trump repeated his call for the central bank to lower rates on Monday, but Fed chief Jerome Powell has so far indicated he is in no rush.

