Thailand Joins ASEAN Effort to Aid Myanmar Quake Victims

Thailand has joined a collaborative effort with ASEAN nations to deliver crucial humanitarian aid to Myanmar following the recent devastating earthquake.
Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa accompanied his Malaysian counterpart on a visit to Naypyidaw, the Myanmar capital, to evaluate the urgent needs of those affected.
Maris expressed gratitude to Malaysia, the incoming ASEAN chair for 2025, for the invitation, highlighting Thailand's close ties with Myanmar and its consistent role in providing humanitarian assistance.
The Thai delegation included representatives from the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Public Health, and the Royal Thai Armed Forces, underscoring a multi-faceted approach to the crisis.
During their visit, the joint Thai-Malaysian delegation engaged in discussions with Myanmar officials, the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre), and the United Nations. These talks provided invaluable insights into the most pressing requirements for the earthquake survivors.
Minister Maris emphasised that immediate priorities include bolstering medical support, providing temporary accommodation, supplying clean water solutions, and ensuring the availability of essential medical supplies to ward off potential disease outbreaks.
Looking ahead, Maris announced an agreement with the ASEAN chair to work in close concert with Myanmar on the aid distribution, with the AHA Centre acting as the central coordinating body. Initial efforts will see Thailand concentrating on the Mandalay region, while Malaysia will focus its assistance on the Sagaing area.
The Foreign Minister also lauded the swift response of the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the Thai private sector in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake. This prompt action, he noted, demonstrated Thailand's constructive engagement and deeply resonated with the people of Myanmar.
Maris expressed his satisfaction in visiting the Royal Thai Army's mobile medical clinics, which were providing vital services to a large number of people. He also presented aid from the Thai Red Cross Society to its Myanmar counterpart.
The relief consignment comprised essential items such as Thai Red Cross survival kits, burial shrouds, medicines, bread, dried food, and other necessities, collectively weighing over 4.6 tonnes.
These supplies, gathered through the generosity of the Thai Red Cross and the Thai private sector, were formally handed over to the Vice President of the Myanmar Red Cross Society for onward distribution to those impacted by the earthquake. Senior Thai government officials, including the Thai Ambassador to Yangon, witnessed the handover.