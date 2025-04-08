Thailand Joins ASEAN Effort to Aid Myanmar Quake Victims

Thailand has joined a collaborative effort with ASEAN nations to deliver crucial humanitarian aid to Myanmar following the recent devastating earthquake.

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa accompanied his Malaysian counterpart on a visit to Naypyidaw, the Myanmar capital, to evaluate the urgent needs of those affected.

Maris expressed gratitude to Malaysia, the incoming ASEAN chair for 2025, for the invitation, highlighting Thailand's close ties with Myanmar and its consistent role in providing humanitarian assistance.

The Thai delegation included representatives from the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Public Health, and the Royal Thai Armed Forces, underscoring a multi-faceted approach to the crisis.

During their visit, the joint Thai-Malaysian delegation engaged in discussions with Myanmar officials, the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre), and the United Nations. These talks provided invaluable insights into the most pressing requirements for the earthquake survivors.

