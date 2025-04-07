Myanmar Earthquake: Heavy Rains Compound Misery for Survivors

Heavy rainfall has descended upon the areas of Myanmar devastated by last month's earthquake, significantly complicating the already challenging task of delivering aid and raising fears of disease outbreaks as the tragic death toll continues its grim ascent.

Officials coordinating the relief operation in Mandalay, the city bearing the brunt of the seismic activity that struck the Sagaing region on March 28th, reported on Sunday that torrential rain and strong winds battered the makeshift shelters housing displaced survivors overnight and into the morning. This fresh adversity has added considerably to the plight of those who have lost their homes and livelihoods.

Tom Fletcher, the United Nations' top aid official on the ground in Mandalay, described the scale of the destruction as "immense," stressing the urgent need for food, clean drinking water, temporary housing, and electricity for the surviving population.

The meteorological outlook offers little respite, with forecasters predicting further heavy downpours today, coupled with oppressive heat that could see temperatures soar to 37 degrees Celsius.

Aid agencies are now gravely concerned that this combination of unseasonal rainfall and intense heat could trigger outbreaks of communicable diseases, such as cholera, given that many survivors are currently living in tents in exposed open spaces.

