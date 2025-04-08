UN to provide $93 million in aid for Myanmar earthquake victims

Fletcher made this announcement during a meeting on April 6 in Naypyidaw with Myanmar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Union Minister for Foreign Affairs, U Than Swe. The meeting also included a delegation led by MFletcher, representing UNOCHA, as well as high-level officials from Myanmar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the discussions, Fletcher stated that the international community has so far pledged US$93 million to support people affected by the earthquake, and US$5 million from the UN’s emergency fund will be utilised immediately. He also mentioned that UN personnel will be deployed to implement the aid and relief operations.