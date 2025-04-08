UN to provide $93 million in aid for Myanmar earthquake victims

Fletcher made this announcement during a meeting on April 6 in Naypyidaw with Myanmar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Union Minister for Foreign Affairs, U Than Swe. The meeting also included a delegation led by MFletcher, representing UNOCHA, as well as high-level officials from Myanmar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During the discussions, Fletcher stated that the international community has so far pledged US$93 million to support people affected by the earthquake, and US$5 million from the UN’s emergency fund will be utilised immediately. He also mentioned that UN personnel will be deployed to implement the aid and relief operations.
The talks also addressed the response to the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28, as well as ways to enhance cooperation between Myanmar and the United Nations in disaster response efforts.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Ministers and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the interim UN Resident Coordinator in Yangon, the interim UN Humanitarian Coordinator, and the Head of UNOCHA’s Yangon office.
After the meeting, representatives from both sides observed a moment of silence to honor those who lost their lives and livelihoods in the earthquake.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network