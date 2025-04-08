394 aftershocks follow Myanmar earthquake, says TMD division

TUESDAY, APRIL 08, 2025

As many as 394 aftershocks were recorded following the earthquake along the Sagaing Fault in Myanmar last month, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

A report from TMD's Earthquake Observation Division was released after the 8.2-magnitude earthquake struck Mandalay at 1.20pm on March 28, affecting Myanmar, Thailand and several neighbouring countries.

As of 7am on Tuesday, the division confirmed that a 2.7-magnitude aftershock recorded at 6.14am had no impact on Thailand.

The division also reported 39 earthquakes in Thailand between Monday and Tuesday (April 7–8). Of these, 35 quakes measured between magnitude 1.0 and 2.9, while four registered between magnitude 3.0 and 3.9.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has issued guidelines for providing assistance to earthquake victims within the capital. Residents are eligible to request aid at their local district offices within 30 days, or by April 27.

Criteria and conditions are as follows:

  1. The disaster (earthquake) caused damage to permanent residences.
  2. The residence must be a permanent dwelling and must be accompanied by a disaster victim certificate issued by the district office as supporting evidence. This includes registered houses, rented houses (where the tenant is the recipient of the aid), or other types of dwellings used like permanent residences but not registered.

The assistance provided by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) and BMA’s Fire and Rescue Department includes the following:

  1. Repair material costs for permanent residences owned by the disaster victims and damaged by the event – reimbursed according to actual expenses, up to a maximum of 49,500 baht per house.
  2. Temporary accommodation or house rental costs, applicable only to buildings declared uninhabitable by BMA and where the victims have not stayed in the City Hall provided shelters – 3,000 baht per month, up to two months, for a total not exceeding 6,000 baht.
  3. Funeral expenses for deceased victims – 29,700 baht per person. In cases where the deceased was the head of household or main income earner, an additional amount of up to 29,700 baht per household may be granted.
  4. Medical assistance for the injured (based on a medical certificate) – 4,000 baht initial support in cases of serious injury, and 13,300 baht initial support in cases leading to disability.
  5. Consolation payment (based on a medical certificate) for those injured by the disaster – 2,300 baht per person.
  6. Occupational rehabilitation support – assistance of up to 11,400 baht per household.

These provisions are subject to assessment by the district-level committee, which is responsible for surveying and evaluating the damage, and reporting the findings to the BMA’s Fire and Rescue Department. The request for financial assistance is then submitted to DDPM accordingly.

Latest update for the number of people who registered for compensation from the earthquake from March 28-April 6 totaling 4,241 cases, with the highest number at

  • Chatuchak district, 813 cases
  • Huai Khwang district, 731 cases
  • Phasi Charoen district, 679 cases
  • Phaya Thai district, 368 cases
  • Bang Sue district, 218 cases

With police officers facilitating and receiving complaints at all 50 district offices during office hours

 

