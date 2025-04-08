394 aftershocks follow Myanmar earthquake, says TMD division

A report from TMD's Earthquake Observation Division was released after the 8.2-magnitude earthquake struck Mandalay at 1.20pm on March 28, affecting Myanmar, Thailand and several neighbouring countries.
As of 7am on Tuesday, the division confirmed that a 2.7-magnitude aftershock recorded at 6.14am had no impact on Thailand.
The division also reported 39 earthquakes in Thailand between Monday and Tuesday (April 7–8). Of these, 35 quakes measured between magnitude 1.0 and 2.9, while four registered between magnitude 3.0 and 3.9.
Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has issued guidelines for providing assistance to earthquake victims within the capital. Residents are eligible to request aid at their local district offices within 30 days, or by April 27.
Criteria and conditions are as follows:
The assistance provided by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) and BMA’s Fire and Rescue Department includes the following:
These provisions are subject to assessment by the district-level committee, which is responsible for surveying and evaluating the damage, and reporting the findings to the BMA’s Fire and Rescue Department. The request for financial assistance is then submitted to DDPM accordingly.
Latest update for the number of people who registered for compensation from the earthquake from March 28-April 6 totaling 4,241 cases, with the highest number at
With police officers facilitating and receiving complaints at all 50 district offices during office hours