394 aftershocks follow Myanmar earthquake, says TMD division

A report from TMD's Earthquake Observation Division was released after the 8.2-magnitude earthquake struck Mandalay at 1.20pm on March 28, affecting Myanmar, Thailand and several neighbouring countries.

As of 7am on Tuesday, the division confirmed that a 2.7-magnitude aftershock recorded at 6.14am had no impact on Thailand.

The division also reported 39 earthquakes in Thailand between Monday and Tuesday (April 7–8). Of these, 35 quakes measured between magnitude 1.0 and 2.9, while four registered between magnitude 3.0 and 3.9.