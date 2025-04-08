Court acquits 4 NBTC commissioners over removal of acting sec-gen

Dispute Rooted in World Cup Licensing Fund Use

The lawsuit stemmed from an NBTC order dated 23 January 2023, which formed a subcommittee to investigate the NBTC Office's decision to allocate 600 million baht from its Research and Development Fund to purchase the 2022 FIFA World Cup broadcasting rights for Thailand.

The subcommittee members were appointed by Thanaphan, Pirongrong, and Supat. Trairat alleged the panel's formation violated previous NBTC resolutions and decisions made by the Sports Authority of Thailand.

Subcommittee Findings Led to Disciplinary Proceedings

On 20 June 2023, the subcommittee concluded that the fund’s use may have contravened legal guidelines.

Subsequently, on 9 June, the NBTC voted to form a disciplinary panel to investigate Trairat. He was also removed from his position as acting secretary-general, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The four commissioners then voted to appoint Phumsit Mahawetsiri as acting secretary-general.

Plaintiff Alleges Reputational Harm and Career Setback

In his lawsuit, Trairat claimed that the commissioners violated NBTC Regulations No. 21 and No. 29 by initiating a disciplinary probe as a means to facilitate Phumsit's appointment. He asserted that the move damaged his professional reputation and undermined his future career prospects.

Trairat Nearing Mandatory Retirement

Trairat is expected to reach the NBTC's mandatory retirement age by the end of this month.

