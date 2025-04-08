Thai Airways confirms fleet expansion and Boeing aircraft deal

The Thai government is preparing to enter negotiations aimed at mitigating the impact of the United States’ 36% reciprocal tariff on Thai goods. Increasing imports of US products, including aircraft, is among the proposed solutions to help reduce the US trade deficit with Thailand.
THAI CEO Chai Eamsiri told Thansettakij that the airline plans to expand its fleet from the current 85 aircraft to 103 in 2026, and to 116 in 2027, with a long-term target of 150 aircraft by 2033.
He revealed that the airline had reached an agreement with Boeing during the Singapore Airshow in February 2024, ahead of the US presidential election in November.
The agreement includes the procurement of 45 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners equipped with GEnx engines. He expects this move will support the Thai government’s efforts to reduce US tariffs.
Chai noted that THAI has already paid a deposit to Boeing, confirming the procurement will go ahead. The Boeing 787s are expected to be delivered over a 10-year period starting from 2024, with the first batch scheduled for delivery from mid-2027 onwards.
In addition to the Boeing deal, THAI also plans to procure a further 35 aircraft, subject to market conditions.
“THAI is currently studying aircraft procurement models, including leasing and hire-purchase arrangements. These must take into account our financial position and aim for maximum efficiency in fleet management to generate revenue for operations,” he said.
Chai also confirmed that THAI’s agreement with Boeing includes flexibility in selecting different aircraft types to suit varying market demands and enhance operational efficiency.
This flexibility in procurement, he added, will enable THAI to manage its fleet, routes and operating costs more effectively—strengthening the airline’s competitiveness in the aviation industry and improving its adaptability to future opportunities and challenges.