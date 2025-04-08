Thai Airways confirms fleet expansion and Boeing aircraft deal

The Thai government is preparing to enter negotiations aimed at mitigating the impact of the United States’ 36% reciprocal tariff on Thai goods. Increasing imports of US products, including aircraft, is among the proposed solutions to help reduce the US trade deficit with Thailand.

THAI CEO Chai Eamsiri told Thansettakij that the airline plans to expand its fleet from the current 85 aircraft to 103 in 2026, and to 116 in 2027, with a long-term target of 150 aircraft by 2033.

He revealed that the airline had reached an agreement with Boeing during the Singapore Airshow in February 2024, ahead of the US presidential election in November.

The agreement includes the procurement of 45 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners equipped with GEnx engines. He expects this move will support the Thai government’s efforts to reduce US tariffs.