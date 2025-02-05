Affordable Condos Remain Focus for AssetWise Amidst Market Challenges

Amidst a Thai property market facing steady growth and challenges, AssetWise (ASW) is marking its 20th anniversary with an ambitious expansion plan, focusing on its core expertise in affordable condominiums while diversifying into new sectors.

Despite industry headwinds, ASW CEO Kromchet Vipanpong expressed confidence in the company’s strategy, citing a recovering economy, increased foreign investment, and a thriving tourism sector as key drivers for growth in 2025.

“This year marks our 20th anniversary in the real estate business,” Kromchet said at a press conference on Wednesday. “Our steady growth is a result of our consistent focus on affordable condominium products. We will continue to do what we do best: developing affordable condominiums in convenient locations with good facilities and security. I believe that my customers are people who will live in my condos until they grow old.”

While acknowledging reliance on bank loans for funding, Kromchet emphasised ASW’s commitment to launching new projects in line with its strategic plan.