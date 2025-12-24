Evolution Skin and Yanhee extend partnership to 2032, boosting Thai beauty market

The 10-year partnership between Evolution Skin and Yanhee Hospital has proven to be an effective business strategy, elevating Thailand’s health and beauty market. The collaboration has resulted in over 10 million units sold, boosting combined brand revenue to 1 billion baht.
Recently, the companies extended their partnership until 2032, reaffirming confidence in Evolution Skin’s end-to-end management and marketing capabilities to drive sustainable growth for Thai health and beauty brands in the long term.
Thailand’s health and beauty market is gaining momentum, growing by more than 8–10% a year, with total market value projected to climb to as much as 400 billion baht by 2026, as the outlook remains broadly positive.
The growth has been driven in part by shifts in consumer behaviour towards a “social commerce first” era, with purchases increasingly made via social media platforms and e-commerce channels.
This is particularly evident among consumers aged 30–45, who prioritise medically certified and safe products and tend to repurchase the same items repeatedly.
Those dynamics have made the sector increasingly attractive, pushing it into what many describe as a “red ocean” market—crowded with competitors and marked by intense rivalry. Brands have been forced to adapt, whether by improving products, collecting and analysing customer data, or seeking business partners.
Competition is not limited to Thai players. Local brands are also vying with larger international names from South Korea, Japan, China, the United States and France.
Against this backdrop—especially as customer acquisition costs (CAC) rise year after year—relying solely on paid advertising to win new customers may no longer be a viable survival strategy.
A case study in adapting to new consumer trends
One notable case study is the collaboration between Evolution Skin and Yanhee Hospital, which reflects an effort to keep pace with rapidly changing consumer trends and behaviours.
The two organisations signed a strategic partnership after seeing continued growth in online shopping and rising demand for health and beauty products.
Under the collaboration, Evolution Skin acts as a growth partner, managing e-commerce channels (Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop), social commerce, telesales, content, customer relationship management (CRM), and artificial intelligence (AI) systems used to analyse consumer data.
Yanhee Hospital, a leading health and beauty provider in Thailand, is responsible for specialised product development and research, led by the hospital’s own doctors and pharmacists.
The partnership has helped several Yanhee products become top online brands, including:
Evolution Skin has also shifted its mindset from making ads go viral to prioritising product quality and encouraging repeat purchases—an approach designed to build long-term customer loyalty in Thailand.
Over more than 10 years of collaboration, the partners said they have sold more than 10 million units in total, lifting combined brand revenue to the 1 billion baht level. They also aim to grow Thailand’s “T-Beauty” market regionally, with ambitions for it to exceed 10 billion baht in value in the future.
Key marketing strategies behind the growth
The partners highlighted several strategies they believe have supported performance, including:
Contract extension to 2032 and a two-year growth plan
Piyalak Udomchart, CEO of Evolution Skin, said the company has extended its strategic partnership with Yanhee Hospital through to 2032, underscoring confidence in Evolution Skin’s end-to-end management and marketing capabilities to help Thai health and beauty brands grow sustainably over the long term.
She also outlined the company’s vision for 2026–2027, saying the business will pursue “quality growth” while expanding its specialised product lines to better meet evolving customer needs.
Evolution Skin’s goals over the next two years focus on three areas:
Piyalak said the health and beauty sector is vast and highly valuable, but businesses cannot do everything alone. Working with partners, she argued, is increasingly attractive because it enables both sides to share expertise, broaden customer reach, expand sales channels, and leverage partner brand equity to support product promotion.
“Reaching billion-baht growth is no accident—it comes from continuously improving systems, from product quality and consultation standards to digital infrastructure,” she said.
“At the heart of doing business in this industry is honest consultation that does not exaggerate, delivered by doctors, pharmacists and telesales teams who focus on educating customers more than selling. That builds trust and brings customers back to repurchase sustainably.”