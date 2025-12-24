Evolution Skin and Yanhee extend partnership to 2032, boosting Thai beauty market

The 10-year partnership between Evolution Skin and Yanhee Hospital has proven to be an effective business strategy, elevating Thailand’s health and beauty market. The collaboration has resulted in over 10 million units sold, boosting combined brand revenue to 1 billion baht.

Recently, the companies extended their partnership until 2032, reaffirming confidence in Evolution Skin’s end-to-end management and marketing capabilities to drive sustainable growth for Thai health and beauty brands in the long term.

Thailand’s health and beauty market is gaining momentum, growing by more than 8–10% a year, with total market value projected to climb to as much as 400 billion baht by 2026, as the outlook remains broadly positive.

The growth has been driven in part by shifts in consumer behaviour towards a “social commerce first” era, with purchases increasingly made via social media platforms and e-commerce channels.

This is particularly evident among consumers aged 30–45, who prioritise medically certified and safe products and tend to repurchase the same items repeatedly.

Those dynamics have made the sector increasingly attractive, pushing it into what many describe as a “red ocean” market—crowded with competitors and marked by intense rivalry. Brands have been forced to adapt, whether by improving products, collecting and analysing customer data, or seeking business partners.

Competition is not limited to Thai players. Local brands are also vying with larger international names from South Korea, Japan, China, the United States and France.

Against this backdrop—especially as customer acquisition costs (CAC) rise year after year—relying solely on paid advertising to win new customers may no longer be a viable survival strategy.