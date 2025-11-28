JSW Asset partners with Moong Pattana to accelerate expansion of Korean beauty brands in Thailand

Through the partnership, JSW aims to step up brand awareness and market penetration for Korean brands already under its portfolio, including LAKA, Dinto, BOH, Round Lab, etc. Additional investment will allow the company to increase stock readiness, broaden distribution points, and introduce a wider range of products across the country. JSW is also preparing to expand into new categories and develop original brands for both Thailand and overseas markets.

JSW operates as a full-service provider, handling regulatory approvals, logistics, marketing, customer engagement and brand operations. “Our focus has always been on selecting good products and making sure they reach customers with the right message. Partnering with Moong gives us the capacity to move faster and bring more Korean innovations to Thai consumers”, said Natee Singhaputtangkul, Founder of JSW Asset.

Nathan Lee, Founder of JSW Asset, added that JSW palns to establish a presence in Korea as part of its long-term direction. “Being on the ground in Korea will help us connect directly with brand owners and open new opportunities. We want JSW to grow beyond Thailand and become a company that works closely with partners across the region.”