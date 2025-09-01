Thai cosmetics win over Chinese consumers, rival Korean and Japanese brands

Once seen as gifts brought home by Chinese travellers, Thai beauty products are now increasingly purchased directly by consumers, driven by the influence of digital platforms, according to the Royal Thai Consulate-General’s Commercial Section in Xiamen.

Digital platforms and soft power boost T-beauty

Thai brands are benefitting from Chinese consumers sharing shopping experiences online. Posts showcasing products bought in Thailand and make-up tutorials inspired by Thai influencers are fuelling the discovery of Thai brands.

This momentum is reinforced by Thailand’s cultural soft power, particularly the popularity of Thai Y series across Asia. The trend has given rise to “suai meiku” – a hybrid of the Thai word suai (beautiful) and the Japanese meiku (make-up).

Characterised by dewy skin and warm-toned cheeks and lips, the look has gone viral on Red Note, with users creating tutorials using Thai cosmetics.