Sogo & Seibu to open large cosmetics floor in Tokyo

The store will allocate a total of 1,970 square meters for a cosmetics section on the third floor and a perfume section on the first floor, one of the largest of their kind in Japan.
The cosmetics section, set to open on Wednesday, features 47 brands, including Prada and Dior, with counselling booths and an event space for brand promotions. The perfume section is scheduled to open in December.
The store is now being refurbished for its full-scale reopening expected as early as January 2026.
"We aim to create a novel department store by especially enhancing areas of priority," store manager Yasuhiro Teraoka said of cosmetics.
