TEPCO to move spent N-fuel from Fukushima to Mutsu

The plan was included in a medium- to long-term program for the facility, presented to Aomori Governor Soichiro Miyashita by TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa at a meeting in the Aomori prefectural government office the same day.

Spent nuclear fuel stored at the plant's No. 5 and No. 6 reactors, a joint storage pool and the Fukushima No. 2 plant at the time of the March 2011 nuclear meltdown at the No. 1 plant is set to be transferred to the Mutsu facility.

"As a result of the inspections and technical assessments conducted after the accident, it is technically feasible to carry out the intermediate storage and reprocessing" of the spent nuclear fuel, Kobayakawa said at the meeting, seeking Miyashita's understanding.