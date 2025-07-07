Japanese Island Evacuates Residents After Relentless Earthquake Swarm

Dozens of residents on Akuseki Island, a remote part of Japan's Kagoshima Prefecture, have been forced to evacuate their homes following an intense swarm of almost 1,600 earthquakes over the past two and a half weeks.
The continuous seismic activity has led to severe distress and widespread sleep deprivation among the small island community.
Local officials have confirmed that, as of Monday, there have been no reports of major damage on Akuseki Island itself, despite a magnitude 5.1 earthquake striking last night.
However, the relentless tremors, which began on 21st June, have taken a significant toll on the inhabitants' well-being.
Genichiro Kubo, the local mayor, speaking from an office on a neighbouring island, announced that out of Akuseki Island's population of 89, a total of 44 residents have opted to relocate to a regional centre in Kagoshima.
An additional 15 individuals have moved to a nearby island, seeking respite from the constant shaking.
Akuseki Island is part of the Tokara Islands, a remote archipelago in Kagoshima Prefecture comprising seven inhabited and five uninhabited islands, situated approximately 11 hours from Kagoshima city by ferry.
Since 21st June, the region has been rocked by approximately 1,582 seismic events.
Experts attribute this heightened activity to potential influences from underwater volcanoes and magma circulation but admit they cannot predict when the quakes will cease.
The ongoing seismic unrest in Japan has also reportedly led to some foreign tourists deferring their travel plans, influenced by recent discussions on social media.
One particular concern that had circulated was a 2021 manga comic that "predicted" a major disaster on 5th July 2025, a prediction that, fortunately, did not materialise.
The Japan Meteorological Agency noted that the same area experienced a similar, though less intense, swarm of around 346 earthquakes in September 2023.
Japan is recognised as one of the world's most seismically active nations, positioned along the dynamic fault lines of the Pacific "Ring of Fire."
Annually, the country experiences approximately 1,500 earthquake tremors, accounting for roughly 18% of all global seismic events.