Japanese Island Evacuates Residents After Relentless Earthquake Swarm

Dozens of residents on Akuseki Island, a remote part of Japan's Kagoshima Prefecture, have been forced to evacuate their homes following an intense swarm of almost 1,600 earthquakes over the past two and a half weeks.

The continuous seismic activity has led to severe distress and widespread sleep deprivation among the small island community.

Local officials have confirmed that, as of Monday, there have been no reports of major damage on Akuseki Island itself, despite a magnitude 5.1 earthquake striking last night.

However, the relentless tremors, which began on 21st June, have taken a significant toll on the inhabitants' well-being.