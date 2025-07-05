Ryo Tatsuki’s chilling prophecy: Japan submerged, mega-tsunami to strike?

Widespread concern is mounting once again across Japan and Southeast Asia as seismic activity intensifies, with more than 1,000 earthquakes recorded in recent weeks.

Authorities have issued emergency advisories urging residents to be ready for evacuation at any time.

The timing of these tremors has revived public interest in an eerie prophecy made by enigmatic manga artist Ryo Tatsuki, whose predictive visions—rendered in comic form—have attracted renewed scrutiny as the world enters July 2025.

Tatsuki’s cult manga, The Future I Saw, first published in 1999 and reissued with additional content in 2021, came to prominence after accurately portraying the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami, ten years before the disaster occurred.

Her work also features uncanny parallels to other major events, including the death of Princess Diana in 1997, the passing of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in 1991, and the 1995 Kobe earthquake.