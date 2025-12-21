US intercepts tanker carrying Venezuelan crude in international waters

The United States has intercepted an oil tanker off Venezuela’s coast in international waters, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Saturday, days after President Donald Trump announced what he called a “total blockade” of sanctioned tankers entering and leaving Venezuela.

A Reuters report said the vessel, believed to be the Panama-flagged Centuries, was carrying about 1.8 million barrels of Venezuela’s Merey crude and was bound for China.

The tanker had reportedly loaded in Venezuela under the false name “Crag” and was linked to what US officials described as a “shadow fleet” used to move sanctioned oil and generate funds for President Nicolás Maduro’s government.