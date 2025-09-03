US military kills 11 in strike on alleged drug boat from Venezuela

"We just took out a drug-carrying boat, loaded with drugs," Trump told reporters at the White House. "And there’s more where that came from. We’ve had a lot of drugs coming into our country, and these drugs came from Venezuela."

Trump later posted a video on Truth Social showing a speedboat exploding and catching fire, with footage captured by overhead drones.

"The strike resulted in 11 terrorists killed in action. No US forces were harmed," Trump said.

He identified the crew as members of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang, which the US designated as a terrorist group in February. Trump reiterated accusations that the group is controlled by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, which Caracas denies.

Venezuela’s Communications Minister Freddy Nanez questioned the authenticity of the video shared by Trump, suggesting it might be AI-generated.

Reuters conducted initial checks on the video, including using a manipulation detection tool, which found no evidence of alteration. However, further verification is ongoing.