US military kills 11 in strike on alleged drug boat from Venezuela

"We just took out a drug-carrying boat, loaded with drugs," Trump told reporters at the White House. "And there’s more where that came from. We’ve had a lot of drugs coming into our country, and these drugs came from Venezuela."
Trump later posted a video on Truth Social showing a speedboat exploding and catching fire, with footage captured by overhead drones.
"The strike resulted in 11 terrorists killed in action. No US forces were harmed," Trump said.
He identified the crew as members of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang, which the US designated as a terrorist group in February. Trump reiterated accusations that the group is controlled by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, which Caracas denies.
Venezuela’s Communications Minister Freddy Nanez questioned the authenticity of the video shared by Trump, suggesting it might be AI-generated.
Reuters conducted initial checks on the video, including using a manipulation detection tool, which found no evidence of alteration. However, further verification is ongoing.
The Pentagon has not disclosed details about the attack, including the type or quantity of drugs on board, or how the strike was executed.
The decision to destroy the vessel instead of capturing the crew is unusual and reminiscent of the US approach to fighting militant groups like al-Qaeda.
"'Being suspected of carrying drugs' doesn't warrant a death sentence," said Adam Isacson, Director for Defence Oversight at the Washington Office on Latin America, commenting on the strike.
In recent weeks, the U.S. has increased its warship presence in the southern Caribbean to fulfil Trump's pledge to combat drug cartels.
This strike seems to be the first such military operation in the region aimed at curbing drug trafficking.
Seven US warships and one nuclear-powered attack submarine are either operating or expected to arrive in the area, carrying over 4,500 sailors and Marines. Some ships are equipped with helicopters and Tomahawk cruise missiles.
US officials have also deployed P-8 spy planes to gather intelligence over international waters.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio commented, "These drugs were probably heading to Trinidad or another Caribbean country."
Trump's focus on Maduro has raised concerns in Caracas that the Venezuelan government may be the true target. Last month, the US doubled its reward for information leading to Maduro's arrest to $50 million, accusing him of links to drug trafficking and criminal organisations.
Venezuelan officials have repeatedly claimed that Tren de Aragua no longer operates in the country after it was dismantled during a 2023 prison raid.
