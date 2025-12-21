Marines secure area encroached on by Cambodian casino and residential building

Marines from the Chanthaburi-Trat Defence Command identified a casino complex and a residential building linked to a Cambodian lieutenant colonel, which an F-16 fighter jet then bombed with 10 bombs before marines moved in to secure the area on Sunday.

The Chanthaburi-Trat command of the Royal Thai Navy coordinated with the Royal Thai Air Force to deploy an F-16 to destroy the casino complex in Ban Tha Sen village, Laem Klud subdistrict, Trat’s Mueang district.