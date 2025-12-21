Marines secure area encroached on by Cambodian casino and residential building

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2025

Thai marines say an F-16 carried out an air strike on a Cambodian-built casino complex and a nearby residence in Ban Tha Sen, Laem Klud subdistrict, Trat, before ground forces moved in to secure the encroached area.

Marines from the Chanthaburi-Trat Defence Command identified a casino complex and a residential building linked to a Cambodian lieutenant colonel, which an F-16 fighter jet then bombed with 10 bombs before marines moved in to secure the area on Sunday.

The Chanthaburi-Trat command of the Royal Thai Navy coordinated with the Royal Thai Air Force to deploy an F-16 to destroy the casino complex in Ban Tha Sen village, Laem Klud subdistrict, Trat’s Mueang district.

Marines secure area encroached on by Cambodian casino and residential building

The site, where Cambodian forces allegedly encroached and built the casino complex, is opposite Ban Song Kom Metoei, Thmor Da commune, Veal Veng district, Pursat province, Cambodia.


 

Marines secure area encroached on by Cambodian casino and residential building

After the air strike destroyed the casino complex and the residence of Lt Col Tum Yo, the former head of the Cambodia–Thailand Border Coordination Unit, marines moved in to secure the area.

Marines secure area encroached on by Cambodian casino and residential building Marines secure area encroached on by Cambodian casino and residential building

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy