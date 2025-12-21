Marines secure area encroached on by Cambodian casino and residential building

Marines from the Chanthaburi-Trat Defence Command identified a casino complex and a residential building linked to a Cambodian lieutenant colonel, which an F-16 fighter jet then bombed with 10 bombs before marines moved in to secure the area on Sunday.
The Chanthaburi-Trat command of the Royal Thai Navy coordinated with the Royal Thai Air Force to deploy an F-16 to destroy the casino complex in Ban Tha Sen village, Laem Klud subdistrict, Trat’s Mueang district.
The site, where Cambodian forces allegedly encroached and built the casino complex, is opposite Ban Song Kom Metoei, Thmor Da commune, Veal Veng district, Pursat province, Cambodia.
After the air strike destroyed the casino complex and the residence of Lt Col Tum Yo, the former head of the Cambodia–Thailand Border Coordination Unit, marines moved in to secure the area.