5.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan’s Ryukyu Islands, no impact on Thailand

SATURDAY, JULY 05, 2025

Thai Meteorological Department reports 5.4 earthquake near Ryukyu Islands, Japan, at 4:29 AM on July 5. No earthquakes recorded in Thailand or nearby areas.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division reported that at 4:29 AM (Thailand time) on July 5, 2025, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred near the Ryukyu Islands, Japan, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The epicentre was located at latitude 29.33°N and longitude 129.53°E, approximately 3,450 kilometres from Thailand.

The department also confirmed that no additional seismic activity has been recorded in Thailand or nearby regions between midnight and 10:00 AM on the same day.

For the latest updates on seismic activity, the public is encouraged to visit the Earthquake Observation Division’s official website at https://earthquake.tmd.go.th, follow its social media accounts under the name “EarthquakeTMD” (Facebook, X, Telegram, YouTube, and TikTok), or download the “EarthquakeTMD” mobile application.
 

