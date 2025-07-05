5.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan’s Ryukyu Islands, no impact on Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division reported that at 4:29 AM (Thailand time) on July 5, 2025, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred near the Ryukyu Islands, Japan, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The epicentre was located at latitude 29.33°N and longitude 129.53°E, approximately 3,450 kilometres from Thailand.

The department also confirmed that no additional seismic activity has been recorded in Thailand or nearby regions between midnight and 10:00 AM on the same day.

For the latest updates on seismic activity, the public is encouraged to visit the Earthquake Observation Division’s official website at https://earthquake.tmd.go.th, follow its social media accounts under the name “EarthquakeTMD” (Facebook, X, Telegram, YouTube, and TikTok), or download the “EarthquakeTMD” mobile application.

