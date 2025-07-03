More than 1,000 earthquakes observed around Tokara islands in Kagoshima

More than 1,000 earthquakes measuring magnitude 1 or higher on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, including one reaching a lower 6, have struck areas around the Tokara Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture since June 21, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

As of 4 pm on Thursday (๋July 3), the total number of quakes had reached 1,031. At 4.13 pm, a 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit the Tokara Islands, registering a lower 6 on the intensity scale at Akusekijima Island in Toshima.

Earlier that day, several quakes measuring 4 on the scale occurred at 6.51 am, 2.31 pm, 3.11 pm, 3.18 pm, and 3.35 pm.

In response, the Japanese government raised the information liaison office at the crisis management centre to a countermeasures office.