More than 1,000 earthquakes observed around Tokara islands in Kagoshima

More than 1,000 earthquakes measuring magnitude 1 or higher on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, including one reaching a lower 6, have struck areas around the Tokara Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture since June 21, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
As of 4 pm on Thursday (๋July 3), the total number of quakes had reached 1,031. At 4.13 pm, a 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit the Tokara Islands, registering a lower 6 on the intensity scale at Akusekijima Island in Toshima.
Earlier that day, several quakes measuring 4 on the scale occurred at 6.51 am, 2.31 pm, 3.11 pm, 3.18 pm, and 3.35 pm.
In response, the Japanese government raised the information liaison office at the crisis management centre to a countermeasures office.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi confirmed the government’s commitment to assessing damage and taking immediate action to safeguard lives. He urged caution about the potential recurrence of quakes of intensity level 6.
The ongoing tremors have persisted for nearly two weeks, with the risk of falling rocks and cliff collapses in affected areas.
On Wednesday, the agency held an emergency press conference advising residents in the region to prepare for immediate evacuation.
Japan has urged the evacuation of residents from Akusekijima Island, which has a population of 89, starting from July 4, with voluntary evacuation measures in place.
The Royal Thai Consulate-General in Fukuoka has also issued a warning to Thai nationals, urging those in the nearby areas to closely monitor updates and strictly follow the authorities' instructions.
In case of an emergency, Thai nationals can contact the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Fukuoka at the emergency phone number 090-2585-3027.
This area has experienced frequent quakes in the past. In December 2021, 308 earthquakes of magnitude 1 or higher were recorded, and in September 2023, 346 quakes occurred.
These events typically subsided within a few days, but the current series of tremors has lasted longer.
Hiroshi Yakiwara, an associate professor of seismology at Kagoshima University, explained that the Philippine Sea plate is subducting under the Eurasian plate on the east side of the islands, with east-west spreading forces on the west side, leading to strain accumulation and frequent earthquakes.
He added that, unlike previous quakes, the focus of these recent tremors has gradually spread, possibly due to rising fluids under the seafloor, which could make faults more prone to slipping.
Yakiwara also confirmed that the recent earthquakes are unrelated to potential seismic activity along the Nankai Trough, as the focus areas are distant.
The continuing earthquakes have sparked fear among residents, particularly following predictions from manga artist Ryo Tatsuki. Her manga, first published in 1999, includes a fictional depiction of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan.
The 2021 edition added a prediction of a future quake in the ocean between Japan and the Philippines, potentially triggering a more powerful tsunami than the 2011 event and affecting Japan’s southwestern coastline.
The Japan News
Asia News Network