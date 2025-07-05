Meteorology Dept confirms Nicobar earthquake swarm poses no tsunami threat to Thailand

On July 4, 2025 at 12:33 PM, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Andaman Sea, north of Sumatra, Indonesia. According to the Department of Mineral Resources, there has been no reported impact on Thailand.

Between June 24 and July 4 (as of 1:00 PM), a total of 114 minor to light earthquakes (ranging from magnitude 3.4 to 4.9) were recorded in the eastern Andaman Sea, near India’s Nicobar Islands. These were identified as an earthquake swarm — a series of small quakes occurring over a short period — with no major shock involved.

The epicentre lies about 450 kilometres northwest of Muang District, Phang Nga Province, and around 100 kilometres from an undersea volcano.