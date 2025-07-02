Marine expert warns of possible undersea volcanic eruption in Andaman Sea

He cited the eruption of Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai in 2022 as an example of a volcanic eruption that caused a tsunami. That eruption generated waves as high as 20 metres, and in some areas even higher, though casualties were limited due to its remote location in the Pacific Ocean.

Referring to data from Thailand’s Earthquake Observation Division, Thon noted that the current cluster of seismic activity lies 470–480 kilometres off the coast of Phang Nga. If a volcanic eruption were to occur there, a tsunami could form due to the deep water and the resulting large volume of displaced seawater.

This location is closer to Thailand than the epicentre of the 2004 earthquake and tsunami, meaning any resulting waves could reach the coast more quickly than in that past event – which took around two hours. The different epicentre and mechanism could also result in different wave patterns, affecting areas that were previously less impacted.

Thon encouraged tsunami evacuation drills, calling them a positive step, but urged the public not to panic. “No one can predict with certainty whether a disaster will occur. In Japan, for example, warnings have been issued for months without any major event materialising,” he said.

Still, he advised families to have emergency plans in place, know the nearest evacuation routes, and practise what to do in case of an emergency.

Reflecting on past tsunamis, he said that even three-storey buildings might not provide enough safety. Drawing from Tonga’s example, he recommended seeking shelter in buildings with at least 7–8 storeys, or following designated evacuation routes if such buildings are unavailable.

He also urged schools to clearly communicate emergency procedures to parents to avoid traffic congestion during evacuations.

Finally, Thon warned against falling for unfounded rumours spread by individuals without proper scientific credentials.

“Don’t let baseless rumours spread fear. Rely on verified information from experts and official agencies with proper backgrounds in this field. Expertise takes years of study and research – it’s not something granted overnight,” he wrote.