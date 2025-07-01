Multiple earthquakes near Thailand: Myanmar and Nicobar Islands

According to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD)’s Earthquake Observation Division, eight earthquakes were reported in Myanmar, near Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province.
The most significant event occurred at 2.43am, when a magnitude 4.2 quake struck Myanmar at a depth of 10 kilometres, approximately 94 km northwest of Pang Mapha district in Mae Hong Son. There were also several smaller tremors in Myanmar, ranging from magnitudes 1.9 to 2.3.
Meanwhile, five earthquakes were recorded in the Nicobar Islands in India, near Thailand’s Phuket and Phang Nga provinces.
The most significant incident occurred at 7.07am, when a magnitude 4.0 quake hit the archipelago at a depth of 10 kilometres, approximately 465 km northwest of Mueang district, Phuket. Other tremors of magnitudes 3.2, 3.6, 3.5, and 3.8 also took place in the following hours.
Reports from the Earthquake Observation Division indicate that although most of these earthquakes did not pose a significant threat of damage directly to Thailand, the ongoing seismic activity in nearby regions remains a cause for concern.
Residents living in areas at risk, or close to fault lines, are advised to stay updated with information and announcements from authorities, and to remain prepared for unexpected situations. While the likelihood of a major earthquake in Thailand is low, being prepared remains essential.