Multiple earthquakes near Thailand: Myanmar and Nicobar Islands

According to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD)’s Earthquake Observation Division, eight earthquakes were reported in Myanmar, near Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province.

The most significant event occurred at 2.43am, when a magnitude 4.2 quake struck Myanmar at a depth of 10 kilometres, approximately 94 km northwest of Pang Mapha district in Mae Hong Son. There were also several smaller tremors in Myanmar, ranging from magnitudes 1.9 to 2.3.