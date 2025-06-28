Four quakes strike near Thai border in Myanmar and Vietnam, says TMD

The Earthquake Observation Division under the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Saturday reported four earthquakes occurring within close proximity to Thailand’s border areas—three in Myanmar and one in Vietnam.

Tremors were felt near the Thai border, with the closest quake striking just over 100 kilometres from Mae Hong Son province.

The three quakes in neighbouring Myanmar were recorded as follows:

  • 5.46am (Thailand time): A magnitude 2.8 earthquake occurred approximately 226 kilometres northwest of Mueang district, Mae Hong Son.
     
  • 5.50am: A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was detected about 365 kilometres northwest of Pang Mapha district, Mae Hong Son.
     
  • 6.30am: A magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck roughly 156 kilometres northwest of Khun Yuam district, Mae Hong Son.

Meanwhile, Vietnam reported a separate tremor:

  • 5.09am: A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck approximately 328 kilometres southeast of Mueang district, Ubon Ratchathani.

While all quakes occurred outside Thai territory, the TMD emphasised that their proximity to active fault lines and the consecutive nature of these seismic events highlight the need for vigilance.

Residents in adjacent provinces—especially Mae Hong Son and Ubon Ratchathani—are advised to closely monitor developments and familiarise themselves with earthquake safety protocols to safeguard lives and property.

The TMD assured the public that it continues to monitor seismic activity around the clock and will issue timely alerts should any threats arise. Citizens are encouraged to rely solely on official and credible sources for updates.

 

