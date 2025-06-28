Four quakes strike near Thai border in Myanmar and Vietnam, says TMD

While all quakes occurred outside Thai territory, the TMD emphasised that their proximity to active fault lines and the consecutive nature of these seismic events highlight the need for vigilance.

Residents in adjacent provinces—especially Mae Hong Son and Ubon Ratchathani—are advised to closely monitor developments and familiarise themselves with earthquake safety protocols to safeguard lives and property.

The TMD assured the public that it continues to monitor seismic activity around the clock and will issue timely alerts should any threats arise. Citizens are encouraged to rely solely on official and credible sources for updates.