9 mild quakes reported in northern Thailand and Myanmar

The Thai Meteorological Department reported that nine earthquakes occurred on June 27, 2025 in Thailand and neighbouring Myanmar, with magnitudes ranging from 1.7 to 4.3.
The department’s Earthquake Observation Division stated that two of the quakes occurred within Thailand.
The first quake struck at 2:06 a.m. on Friday in Tham Lot Subdistrict, Pang Mapha District, Mae Hong Son Province, with a magnitude of 2.4 and a depth of 1 kilometre. The epicentre was located at latitude 19.615° North and longitude 98.362° East.
The second quake occurred at 2:46 a.m. on Friday in Mae Suai Subdistrict, Mae Suai District, Chiang Rai Province, with a magnitude of 2.0 and a depth of 2 kilometres. The epicentre was recorded at latitude 19.715° North and longitude 99.575° East.
The strongest quake that day, with a magnitude of 4.3 and a depth of 10 kilometres, occurred in Myanmar at 3:58 a.m. The epicentre was located at latitude 21.918° North and longitude 96.316° East.
The division also reported two mild earthquakes in the Nicobar Islands, India, on Friday morning. These occurred at 2:11 a.m. and 2:43 a.m., with magnitudes of 3.9 and 3.4, respectively.
As of the time of reporting, there have been no reports of property damage in Thailand, the department confirmed.
The department urged residents to stay informed through official announcements, check the structural integrity of their homes and buildings, and prepare essential emergency supplies.
For the latest updates on seismic activity, visit the division’s website at https://earthquake.tmd.go.th, follow its social media accounts under the name “EarthquakeTMD” (Facebook, X, Telegram, YouTube, and TikTok), or install the “EarthquakeTMD” mobile application.