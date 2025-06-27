9 mild quakes reported in northern Thailand and Myanmar

The Thai Meteorological Department reported that nine earthquakes occurred on June 27, 2025 in Thailand and neighbouring Myanmar, with magnitudes ranging from 1.7 to 4.3.

The department’s Earthquake Observation Division stated that two of the quakes occurred within Thailand.

The first quake struck at 2:06 a.m. on Friday in Tham Lot Subdistrict, Pang Mapha District, Mae Hong Son Province, with a magnitude of 2.4 and a depth of 1 kilometre. The epicentre was located at latitude 19.615° North and longitude 98.362° East.

The second quake occurred at 2:46 a.m. on Friday in Mae Suai Subdistrict, Mae Suai District, Chiang Rai Province, with a magnitude of 2.0 and a depth of 2 kilometres. The epicentre was recorded at latitude 19.715° North and longitude 99.575° East.

The strongest quake that day, with a magnitude of 4.3 and a depth of 10 kilometres, occurred in Myanmar at 3:58 a.m. The epicentre was located at latitude 21.918° North and longitude 96.316° East.