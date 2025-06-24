Strong earthquake strikes east of the Philippines; tremors felt in Thailand and Myanmar

Meanwhile, tremors were also reported in both Thailand and Myanmar.

In Thailand, a 1.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 1.56am in Mueang Na Subdistrict of Chiang Dao district, Chiang Mai province.

In neighbouring Myanmar, two consecutive quakes were reported. The first, measuring 1.8 magnitude, struck at 1.20am at coordinates 19.935°N, 98.020°E — about 52 kilometres northwest of Pang Mapha district in Mae Hong Son province.

Just four minutes later, a second quake of 2.5 magnitude occurred at 1.24am at coordinates 19.690°N, 96.270°E, approximately 183 kilometres northwest of Mae Hong Son’s Mueang district.

Although these quakes were minor, authorities have urged continued vigilance and preparedness, noting that even small tremors can indicate larger seismic risks in the region.