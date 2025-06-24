Strong earthquake strikes east of the Philippines; tremors felt in Thailand and Myanmar

TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025

A powerful 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck the eastern region of the Philippine archipelago on Tuesday, approximately 3,267 kilometres from Bangkok, Thailand.

According to the Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), the quake occurred at 8.58am local time, with its epicentre located at coordinates 8.00°N, 129.87°E and a depth of 10 kilometres.

Although the epicentre was far from Thailand, the intensity of the quake warrants close monitoring due to potential seismic activity in the wider region.

Meanwhile, tremors were also reported in both Thailand and Myanmar.

In Thailand, a 1.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 1.56am in Mueang Na Subdistrict of Chiang Dao district, Chiang Mai province.

In neighbouring Myanmar, two consecutive quakes were reported. The first, measuring 1.8 magnitude, struck at 1.20am at coordinates 19.935°N, 98.020°E — about 52 kilometres northwest of Pang Mapha district in Mae Hong Son province.

Just four minutes later, a second quake of 2.5 magnitude occurred at 1.24am at coordinates 19.690°N, 96.270°E, approximately 183 kilometres northwest of Mae Hong Son’s Mueang district.

Although these quakes were minor, authorities have urged continued vigilance and preparedness, noting that even small tremors can indicate larger seismic risks in the region.

Understanding earthquake magnitude and intensity

The TMD explained the distinction between magnitude — which measures the energy released — and intensity, which assesses the effects of the quake on people, structures and the environment. 

Thailand uses the Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) scale, which classifies seismic intensity as follows:

  • Magnitude 1.0–2.9: Slight tremors; some individuals may experience dizziness.
     
  • Magnitude 3.0–3.9: Light shaking; those indoors may feel vibrations similar to a passing train.
     
  • Magnitude 4.0–4.9: Moderate shaking; noticeable indoors and outdoors; hanging objects may sway.
     
  • Magnitude 5.0–5.9: Strong shaking over a wide area; furniture and objects may shift.
     
  • Magnitude 6.0–6.9: Very strong shaking; structural damage and building collapse possible.
     
  • Magnitude 7.0 and above: Severe shaking; major structural damage, ground rupture, and objects thrown from the ground may occur.

