Mild earthquakes recorded in Thailand and neighbouring countries

TUESDAY, JUNE 17, 2025

Several mild earthquakes were recorded in Thailand and nearby countries from Monday to Tuesday, with the strongest measuring 4.9 magnitude in the Andaman Islands, India.

According to the Earthquake Observation Division, the most recent quake, with a magnitude of 2.6, occurred in Myanmar today at 7.01am (Thailand time), approximately 165 kilometres southwest of Khun Yuam district in Mae Hong Son province.

Among the small tremors recorded on Monday, the most significant was a 4.9 magnitude earthquake in the Andaman Islands at 4.14pm, roughly 598 kilometres northwest of Mueang district, Phang Nga province.

Other recorded events on Monday included:

  • 5.33am – 2.1 magnitude, Thailand, Tham Lot Subdistrict, Pang Mapha district, Mae Hong Son province.
  • 5.29am – 2.3 magnitude, Thailand, Tham Lot Subdistrict, Pang Mapha district, Mae Hong Son province.
  • 3.30am – 2.5 magnitude, Myanmar, approximately 145 kilometres southwest of Khun Yuam district, Mae Hong Son province.
  • 3.18am – 3.1 magnitude, Myanmar, approximately 370 kilometres northwest of Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province.
  • 12.46am – 3.5 magnitude, Myanmar, approximately 439 kilometres northwest of Mueang district, Mae Hong Son province.

Separately, a red alert earthquake was reported off the coast of Oaxaca, Mexico, on Monday with a magnitude of 4.9. The event occurred approximately 16,353 kilometres from Thailand.

 

