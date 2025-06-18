One microquake hits Mae Hong Son, four microquakes and one minor quake hit Myanmar

An earthquake of 1.9 magnitude hit Mae Hong Son on Wednesday morning, while a minor earthquake and four microquakes struck Myanmar on the same day, the Meteorological Department reported.

The Earthquake Observation Division of the department reported that a 1.9-magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 2 kilometres in Tambon Mae Na Toeng, Pai district, Mae Hong Son, at 10:53 am. Its epicentre was at Latitude 19.504°N and Longitude 98.362°E.

Earthquakes with magnitudes less than 2.9 are categorized as microquakes and are generally not felt, but are recorded on seismographs. Earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.0–3.9 are considered minor and are often felt by many people, though they rarely cause damage.