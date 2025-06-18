One microquake hits Mae Hong Son, four microquakes and one minor quake hit Myanmar

An earthquake of 1.9 magnitude hit Mae Hong Son on Wednesday morning, while a minor earthquake and four microquakes struck Myanmar on the same day, the Meteorological Department reported.
The Earthquake Observation Division of the department reported that a 1.9-magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 2 kilometres in Tambon Mae Na Toeng, Pai district, Mae Hong Son, at 10:53 am. Its epicentre was at Latitude 19.504°N and Longitude 98.362°E.
Earthquakes with magnitudes less than 2.9 are categorized as microquakes and are generally not felt, but are recorded on seismographs. Earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.0–3.9 are considered minor and are often felt by many people, though they rarely cause damage.
The division also reported that a 2.0-magnitude quake hit Myanmar at 0:37 am on Wednesday, at a depth of 10 km. Its epicentre was at Latitude 18.520°N and Longitude 96.542°E, about 152 km northwest of Mae Hong Son’s Mae Sariang district.
This was followed by a 3.3-magnitude quake at 1:47 am, at a depth of 10 km. Its epicentre was at Latitude 21.156°N and Longitude 99.417°E, approximately 93 km northwest of Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district.
At 5:02 am, a 2.3-magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, with its epicentre at Latitude 19.579°N and Longitude 96.127°E. It was about 196 km northwest of Mae Hong Son’s Muang district.
The division added that a 2.6-magnitude quake occurred at 1:06 pm, at a depth of 10 km. Its epicentre was at Latitude 19.091°N and Longitude 96.475°E, about 157 km northwest of Mae Hong Son’s Khun Yuam district.
A 2.4-magnitude earthquake then occurred at 1:12 pm, at a depth of 10 km. Its epicentre was at Latitude 19.040°N and Longitude 96.545°E, about 149 km northwest of Khun Yuam district.