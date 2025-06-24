4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Nicobar Islands, 454km from Phang Nga

According to the Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), the quake occurred at 5.17pm local time at a depth of 10 kilometres, with its epicentre located at latitude 9.43300 and longitude 94.50700.
Summary of earthquakes in Thailand and neighbouring regions on June 24:
The TMD explained the distinction between magnitude — which measures the energy released — and intensity, which assesses the effects of the quake on people, structures and the environment.
Thailand uses the Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) scale, which classifies seismic intensity as follows: