4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Nicobar Islands, 454km from Phang Nga

TUESDAY, JUNE 24, 2025

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Nicobar Islands in India, approximately 454 kilometres northwest of Mueang district, Phang Nga province.

According to the Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), the quake occurred at 5.17pm local time at a depth of 10 kilometres, with its epicentre located at latitude 9.43300 and longitude 94.50700.

Summary of earthquakes in Thailand and neighbouring regions on June 24:

  • 5.17pm – A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck the Nicobar Islands, India.
     
  • 4.34pm – A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck the Nicobar Islands, India.
     
  • 4.09pm – A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck the Nicobar Islands, India.
     
  • 4.04pm – A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck the Nicobar Islands, India.
     
  • 3.16pm – A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck the Nicobar Islands, India.
     
  • 11.36am – A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck Myanmar.
     
  • 1.56am – A magnitude 1.9 earthquake was recorded in Mueang Na Subdistrict, Chiang Dao district, Chiang Mai province.
     
  • 1.24am – A magnitude 2.5 earthquake struck Myanmar.
     
  • 1.20am – A magnitude 1.8 earthquake struck Myanmar.

The TMD explained the distinction between magnitude — which measures the energy released — and intensity, which assesses the effects of the quake on people, structures and the environment. 

Thailand uses the Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) scale, which classifies seismic intensity as follows:

  • Magnitude 1.0–2.9: Slight tremors; some individuals may experience dizziness.
     
  • Magnitude 3.0–3.9: Light shaking; those indoors may feel vibrations similar to a passing train.
     
  • Magnitude 4.0–4.9: Moderate shaking; noticeable indoors and outdoors; hanging objects may sway.
     
  • Magnitude 5.0–5.9: Strong shaking over a wide area; furniture and objects may shift.
     
  • Magnitude 6.0–6.9: Very strong shaking; structural damage and building collapse possible.
     
  • Magnitude 7.0 and above: Severe shaking; major structural damage, ground rupture, and objects thrown from the ground may occur.
