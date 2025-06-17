Japanese Company plans to donate instant houses to earthquake-affected areas in Myanmar

According to reports, the company is currently conducting ground surveys in the affected areas to assess the conditions for construction. Lifull ArchiTech’s representative, Mr. Tsukasa YAMANAKA, stated,
“We’ve already visited the affected areas and seen the devastation firsthand. It’s heartbreaking to witness the destruction of so many homes. While we want to help, we can’t cover everything on our own. We hope other donors will join us in supporting the victims.”
The company has previously provided these Instant Houses not only in Japan but also in Turkey after a recent major earthquake there. The planned Instant Houses for Myanmar will reportedly accommodate 5 to 7 family members, each measuring approximately 15 by 16 feet. These units are ready-to-use shelters designed for earthquake survivors and are also easily transportable and relocatable.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network