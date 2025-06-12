DSI sends Chinese suspect in SAO building collapse to prosecutor

Wu Binglin, a Chinese executive from China Railway No 10 (Thailand), was one of the individuals involved in the construction of the building that collapsed in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district following an earthquake on March 28.
In the wake of the incident, the DSI charged six individuals in relation to the violation of the Foreign Business Act (nominee arrangements).
Wu Binglin was reportedly taken into custody by the DSI’s Special Investigation team after he voluntarily surrendered.
He was charged with violating regulations on foreign nationals conducting business in Thailand, which prevents foreign entities from engaging in certain business activities where Thai citizens are not yet competitive, without proper authorisation.
Additionally, he faced charges of assisting or supporting foreign nationals in carrying out such business activities.
The DSI has completed its investigation and transferred the suspect to the public prosecutor for further consideration, as per the Criminal Procedure Code.