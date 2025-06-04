DSI: 70 officials tied to SAO building bid-rigging

Pol Capt Surawut Rangsaith, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), provided an update on the progress of the investigation into alleged irregularities related to the construction of the new State Audit Office headquarters.

The special investigation team has extended its probe to examine three key contracts—namely, the construction contract, the design contract, and the project supervision contract—under suspicion of violating the 1999 Act on Offences Relating to the Submission of Bids to State Agencies, widely known as the Bid-Rigging Act.

Authorities have gathered substantial evidence indicating the involvement of high-ranking officials within the State Audit Office. As a result, all findings and supporting documentation have been forwarded to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) for further fact-finding investigations.