Two W and Associates execs surrender over SAO building collapse

Pharuehas Mahawan, legal counsel for W and Associates Consultants, affirmed that his clients had not evaded authorities and had appeared in court as scheduled. He said legal documents had been prepared to petition for temporary release.

The defence team would argue the necessity of bail and demonstrate that the company was only responsible for electrical and plumbing systems, not structural work, meaning it could not have contributed to the building collapse.

Praneet, meanwhile, worked in accounting and had no involvement in construction, he said.

Pharuehas acknowledged that the police had the authority to draft their case, but as legal representative, they would present evidence to the court in pursuit of bail, emphasising that the suspects had yet to be found guilty.

He stated there was no record of W and Associates Consultants joining an official inspection committee, nor had its employees been tasked with construction oversight documentation.

The legal team has prepared assets worth no less than 1 million baht in cash to secure bail, subject to court discretion. Pharuehas reiterated that he was not concerned as sufficient evidence had been gathered.

After formal charges and interrogation, police investigators intended to remand the suspects to Criminal Court, denying bail as they had for the previous 15 suspects.