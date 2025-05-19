Two W and Associates execs surrender over SAO building collapse

Pholdej Therdphithakvanij and Praneet Sang-alangkarn, accompanied by their lawyer, reported to investigators at Bang Sue Police Station this morning.
They were the last two among the 17 suspects issued arrest warrants following the collapse of the 30-storey building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district due to an earthquake on March 28, which resulted in multiple injuries and fatalities.
Before meeting investigators, Pholdej told the press that he would await the legal proceedings to determine the case outcome. When asked about concerns that he may be detained without bail, he stated that he would comply with legal procedures and was not worried.
Pholdej declined to respond to questions regarding construction standards and the legal aspects of the case, stating that his lawyer would provide further explanations. He emphasised that he had surrendered voluntarily and was prepared to fight the case.
Pharuehas Mahawan, legal counsel for W and Associates Consultants, affirmed that his clients had not evaded authorities and had appeared in court as scheduled. He said legal documents had been prepared to petition for temporary release.
The defence team would argue the necessity of bail and demonstrate that the company was only responsible for electrical and plumbing systems, not structural work, meaning it could not have contributed to the building collapse.
Praneet, meanwhile, worked in accounting and had no involvement in construction, he said.
Pharuehas acknowledged that the police had the authority to draft their case, but as legal representative, they would present evidence to the court in pursuit of bail, emphasising that the suspects had yet to be found guilty.
He stated there was no record of W and Associates Consultants joining an official inspection committee, nor had its employees been tasked with construction oversight documentation.
The legal team has prepared assets worth no less than 1 million baht in cash to secure bail, subject to court discretion. Pharuehas reiterated that he was not concerned as sufficient evidence had been gathered.
After formal charges and interrogation, police investigators intended to remand the suspects to Criminal Court, denying bail as they had for the previous 15 suspects.