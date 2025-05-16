ITD president reports to police over SAO building collapse

Accompanied by his personal lawyer, Premchai reported to officers at Bang Sue Police Station following the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB)’s issuance of arrest warrants for 17 suspects linked to the incident.

The case involves the collapse of a 30-storey building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district on March 28, triggered by an earthquake, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

The suspects face Penal Code charges for professional negligence in building design, supervision, or construction that resulted in injuries and deaths.

Premchai arrived at the station at 8am in a private van, assisted by close associates who provided a wheelchair. As he was wheeled into the station, reporters asked whether he admitted guilt, felt concerned or wished to apologise to the public. He remained silent and did not respond to any questions.

Other suspects, including engineer Pimol Charoenying, who certified the original design, and Kriengsak Kowattana, executive vice president of ITD, also appeared at the station accompanied by their legal counsel.

Police officers at Bang Sue Police Station erected metal barricades to maintain order and prevent the media from entering the interview area.