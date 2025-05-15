MPB to take legal action against 17 suspects over SAO building collapse

Based on the above evidence, the investigation committee has divided the offenders responsible for the collapse of the SAO building into three groups, as follows:

Group 1: design companies

This group includes Forum Architect and Meinhardt (Thailand), who entered into a contract with the SAO. One individual was authorised to legally bind the company, and five structural engineers signed off on the design plans. In total, six individuals are identified as offenders in this group.

Group 2: construction supervision contractors

This includes PKW Joint Venture, with one individual held personally responsible as the authorised signatory. The three involved companies—PN Synchronize, KP Consultants and Management, and W and Associates Consultants—had collectively agreed to be jointly and severally liable to the client in all circumstances. A total of five individuals from this group are identified as offenders.

Group 3: construction contractors

This group consists of Italian-Thai Development, China Railway Number 10 (Thailand), and the authorised representative of the ITD-CREC Joint Venture. Altogether, six individuals from this group are held responsible.

In total, 17 individuals are facing legal proceedings. Reports indicate that among them is ITD CEO Premchai Karnasuta, the largest shareholder in the company with an 11.90% stake.

The incident resulted in a significant loss of life, with 89 confirmed fatalities, one person seriously injured, eight others sustaining minor injuries, and 11 still reported missing.

As a result, a formal complaint has been filed against all 17 suspects, both as corporate entities and as individuals. They are accused of professional negligence in design, supervision, or construction work, leading to death and injuries—offences under Sections 227 and 238 of the Thai Penal Code.