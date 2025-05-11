BMA to return disaster site to SAO on May 15 as search operations conclude

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has reaffirmed its commitment to return the site of the collapsed building to the State Audit Office (SAO) on Thursday, May 15, following the conclusion of search operations for missing workers.
Suriyachai Rawiwan, Director of the BMA’s Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department, said the search operation for the seven people still listed as missing after the SAO building collapse on March 28 officially ended on Saturday.
On that day, K9 sniffer dogs detected small fragments of human remains among the concrete rubble being removed from the disaster site and transferred to State Railway of Thailand (SRT) land nearby.
Suriyachai confirmed that concrete pieces continued to be transported throughout Sunday, with final removal scheduled for Monday. Rescue workers and volunteers will withdraw from the site by Tuesday morning.
Also on Tuesday morning, the BMA will invite 109 Buddhist monks to perform a prayer ceremony at the site. The ritual aims to honour those who perished and boost the morale of rescue workers who have been on site since the collapse.
Later on Tuesday, the BMA will convene a meeting with all relevant agencies. A formal handover document will be prepared to ensure a seamless transition of the site back to the SAO.
Suriyachai said the final clearance of tools and equipment from the disaster area will take approximately three days. The BMA will officially declare the site no longer a disaster zone on May 15, in accordance with its original schedule.
After the disaster zone is lifted, the Royal Thai Police will take over control of the site. They will also secure the concrete and steel piles relocated to the SRT land, which will be used as evidence in the investigation into the building’s collapse.
“I am confident no more bodies remain,” Suriyachai said. “We have removed all layers of concrete and even excavated the elevator shaft.”
The task of DNA testing approximately 200 body fragments will fall to the Institute of Forensic Medicine, which will attempt to match them with the relatives of the seven workers still presumed missing.
Suriyachai noted that some reported missing persons might be accounted for due to miscommunication, as some workers may not have been present at the site on March 28.