BMA to return disaster site to SAO on May 15 as search operations conclude

Final Coordination and Handover

Later on Tuesday, the BMA will convene a meeting with all relevant agencies. A formal handover document will be prepared to ensure a seamless transition of the site back to the SAO.

Suriyachai said the final clearance of tools and equipment from the disaster area will take approximately three days. The BMA will officially declare the site no longer a disaster zone on May 15, in accordance with its original schedule.

Police to Take Control for Investigation

After the disaster zone is lifted, the Royal Thai Police will take over control of the site. They will also secure the concrete and steel piles relocated to the SRT land, which will be used as evidence in the investigation into the building’s collapse.

No Bodies Left at the Scene

“I am confident no more bodies remain,” Suriyachai said. “We have removed all layers of concrete and even excavated the elevator shaft.”

The task of DNA testing approximately 200 body fragments will fall to the Institute of Forensic Medicine, which will attempt to match them with the relatives of the seven workers still presumed missing.

Suriyachai noted that some reported missing persons might be accounted for due to miscommunication, as some workers may not have been present at the site on March 28.

