BMA leads media on victim search and demolition at collapsed SAO building

Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, Assistant Secretary to the Governor of Bangkok and BMA Spokesperson, together with Suriyachai Rawiwan, Director of the Fire and Rescue Department, led the media delegation to the disaster site in Chatuchak district.
The building collapsed following an earthquake on March 28. The visit was arranged to review progress made over the past 40 days, with officials confirming that the area was now considered sufficiently safe for limited access.
Thaiwut Khankaew, Director of the BMA’s Department of City Planning and Urban Development, briefed the media on the operation. He explained that the collapsed structure had been a 30-storey building with a footprint of 40 by 40 metres and a total floor area of approximately 50,000 square metres. The building was equipped with 10 lifts.
Following the collapse, the structure tilted towards the rear of the building, which is connected to a car park. It is believed that, during the incident, some individuals may have run into the car park area. Search operations are therefore still underway in that zone until the area is fully cleared, he said.
He added that most people on each floor appeared to have evacuated via the fire escape, the only access point linking the main building to the car park. As such, there is concern that some individuals could be trapped in the debris near that connection point.
This hypothesis aligns with the fact that most of the deceased have been found in Zone C, near what is believed to have been the fire escape.
Thaiwut estimates that it will take another two to three days to complete the search of the basement area and that the entire operation may be completed within four to five days. The aim is to conclude the mission by May 10.
"While the BMA does not have prior experience in building collapse recovery, we are fully committed to working with the utmost care and determination to recover all trapped individuals," he said.
The BMA also thanked all partner agencies, private sector entities, and civil society organisations that have provided machinery and equipment since day one. Thaiwut noted that all parties involved have shown true commitment and unity, resulting in more than 80 machines being deployed in the operation.
Despite facing daily challenges, the operation has been carefully planned with meetings held every day at 9.00 a.m. and 6.00 p.m. to assess and respond to evolving conditions on site.
Thaiwut confirmed that all personnel involved have been working tirelessly in the search for the missing. Machinery has been operating around the clock to recover those believed to be trapped in the debris.
As of today, all machinery is focused on work in the basement level, he added.
