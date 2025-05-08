BMA leads media on victim search and demolition at collapsed SAO building

Thaiwut Khankaew, Director of the BMA’s Department of City Planning and Urban Development, briefed the media on the operation. He explained that the collapsed structure had been a 30-storey building with a footprint of 40 by 40 metres and a total floor area of approximately 50,000 square metres. The building was equipped with 10 lifts.

Following the collapse, the structure tilted towards the rear of the building, which is connected to a car park. It is believed that, during the incident, some individuals may have run into the car park area. Search operations are therefore still underway in that zone until the area is fully cleared, he said.

He added that most people on each floor appeared to have evacuated via the fire escape, the only access point linking the main building to the car park. As such, there is concern that some individuals could be trapped in the debris near that connection point.

This hypothesis aligns with the fact that most of the deceased have been found in Zone C, near what is believed to have been the fire escape.